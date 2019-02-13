Featured
Search is on for new U of M president
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:47PM CST
The University of Manitoba announced Wednesday it’s seeking a successor to its current president, Dr. David Barnard.
The presidential search committee will engage the U of M community in a consultation process to guide their evaluation and recommendation of candidates.
All members of the U of M community are invited to attend open community consultation sessions:
Fort Garry campus:
March 7: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Senate Chamber, Room E3-262, Engineering and Information Technology Complex (EITC)
Bannatyne campus:
March 14: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Theatre A, Basic Medical Sciences Building