

CTV Winnipeg





The University of Manitoba announced Wednesday it’s seeking a successor to its current president, Dr. David Barnard.

The presidential search committee will engage the U of M community in a consultation process to guide their evaluation and recommendation of candidates.

All members of the U of M community are invited to attend open community consultation sessions:

Fort Garry campus:

March 7: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Senate Chamber, Room E3-262, Engineering and Information Technology Complex (EITC)

Bannatyne campus:

March 14: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Theatre A, Basic Medical Sciences Building