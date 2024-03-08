'Search the Landfill Day' marked with downtown Winnipeg round dance

A round dance and procession are taking place in downtown Winnipeg on Friday morning as a way to commemorate ‘Search the Landfill Day.’

The event, which is being sponsored by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, began with a round dance at 10 a.m. at Portage and Main. Traffic can expect delays due to the round dance.

From there, there will be a procession to the Manitoba Legislative Building, where speeches will begin at 11 a.m.

The goal of the event is to call for an immediate start to the search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and Buffalo Woman.

Speakers at the event include members of the Harris and Myran families.