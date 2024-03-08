WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'Search the Landfill Day' marked with downtown Winnipeg round dance

    The round dance taking place at Portage and Main on March 8, 2024. The round dance taking place at Portage and Main on March 8, 2024.
    Share

    A round dance and procession are taking place in downtown Winnipeg on Friday morning as a way to commemorate ‘Search the Landfill Day.’

    The event, which is being sponsored by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, began with a round dance at 10 a.m. at Portage and Main. Traffic can expect delays due to the round dance.

    From there, there will be a procession to the Manitoba Legislative Building, where speeches will begin at 11 a.m.

    The goal of the event is to call for an immediate start to the search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and Buffalo Woman.

    Speakers at the event include members of the Harris and Myran families.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News