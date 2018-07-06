

CTV Winnipeg





The Ontario Provincial Police is searching for two males who went missing on Lake of the Woods Thursday.

The OPP said around 1:30 p.m. the Kenora detachment received a report of two swimmers in distress at McLeod Park.

Kenora EMS, Kenora Fire and Kenora Search and Rescue went to the scene to help with the search, which is continuing at this time.

The Kenora OPP, Kenora Marine and Trails Unit and the Kenora Crime Unit are investigating.

Officers said more information will be provided when it’s available.