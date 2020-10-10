Advertisement
Search underway for missing Winnipeg woman
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:30AM CST
Brenda Guimond, 39, was last seen on Oct. 9.
WINNIPEG -- Police are asking the public for information to find a 39-year-old Winnipeg woman who disappeared on Friday.
Brenda Guimond was last seen on Spruce Street between Sargent and Ellice Avenues around 2 p.m Friday.
Police say they are concerned for her well-being.
Guimond is 5’3 tall, with a slim build and medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink and purple tie dye shirt, green hospital-style pants and pink runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.