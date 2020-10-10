WINNIPEG -- Police are asking the public for information to find a 39-year-old Winnipeg woman who disappeared on Friday.

Brenda Guimond was last seen on Spruce Street between Sargent and Ellice Avenues around 2 p.m Friday.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Guimond is 5’3 tall, with a slim build and medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink and purple tie dye shirt, green hospital-style pants and pink runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.