Search warrant in River Park South nets more than $7K in meth, cash
Police said on Thursday a search warrant was issued at a residence in River Park South. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 12:20PM CST
A Winnipeg man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
In early December the drug enforcement unit began a drug trafficking investigation related to a residence in the River Park South area.
Police said on Thursday a search warrant was issued, and $6,500 worth of methamphetamine and $675 in cash was found.
Mario Trunzo, 51, has been charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.
He was detained in custody.