A Winnipeg man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

In early December the drug enforcement unit began a drug trafficking investigation related to a residence in the River Park South area.

Police said on Thursday a search warrant was issued, and $6,500 worth of methamphetamine and $675 in cash was found.

Mario Trunzo, 51, has been charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

He was detained in custody.