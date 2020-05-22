WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has arrested two people after officers executed a search warrant and turned up a shotgun, drugs and other paraphernalia.

RCMP said on Thursday around 9:10 a.m., Powerview RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence on Louis Riel Drive in the RM of Alexander.

Officers seized the loaded shotgun, along with cocaine, cannabis, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Deryk Dumas, 41, and Mavis Sinclair, 41, have been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Tampering with a serial number on a Firearm

Possession of Weapon Obtained by Crime

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

The charges against them have not been tested in court. RCMP continue to investigate.