WINNIPEG -- RCMP said the bodies of two people who died in a plane crash in the Little Grand Rapids area on Oct. 26 have been found.

The body of the pilot of the plane, who has been identified by the air charter company involved as Jonathan Friesen, 39, was pulled from Family Lake Tuesday night, police said, while the body of a 42-year-old passenger from Winnipeg has been located.

Police expect it will be recovered some time Wednesday.

The body of a 49-year-old passenger who also died was found the day after the crash.

RCMP said the investigation is now solely in the hands of the Transportation Safety Board.

The crash of the nine-seat Otter float place took place just short of its destination, Blue Water Aviation said in a statement last month, in which it described Friesen as an experienced pilot and father of two.