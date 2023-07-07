Searching landfill for remains of Indigenous women too complex for police: RCMP
The former head of the RCMP said in December that police were not equipped to handle the complexities of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of slain Indigenous women -- an effort the Manitoba government also now calls too dangerous.
Brenda Lucki, who resigned her post as commissioner in March, was involved in discussions about searching the privately-owned Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg late last year.
In documents obtained by The Canadian Press through a request under the Access to Information Act, Lucki warned federal officials that the landfill site contained asbestos and other toxic gases, including ammonia.
"As you see this is a complex matter that police are not equipped to deal with, " she wrote in a Dec. 14 email to the deputy ministers of Public Safety Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.
The federal government was looking at how it could respond to pleas for help from relatives of the women who were dismayed after the Winnipeg police decided against a search, citing a low likelihood of success.
Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in the landfill.
Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in their deaths as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found last year at the city-owned Brady Road Landfill south of Winnipeg.
The City of Winnipeg posted a notice on its website this week saying the Brady landfill was closed until further notice but did not say why.
An unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, is also believed to be a victim of Skibicki's. Police have said they do not know where her remains may be.
Last fall Ottawa funded a feasibility study into a possible search of the Prairie Green Landfill. That study was carried out by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs following widespread backlash to police's decision not to search the dump.
The findings of that study released last month said a search was feasible, but that it would not guarantee the women's remains would be found.
It also said not searching for the women would cause "considerable distress" to their families, and send the wrong message to the wider First Nations community, which the report said "do not deserve to be told we are trash."
The study said searchers would have to work through piles of hazardous materials and that the overall effort could take up to three years, with a potential cost of $184 million.
Two days after Lucki's email on the complexities of such a search, she followed up with another document listing the different ways the RCMP might be able to help Winnipeg police. That included providing advice based on the expertise the RCMP gleaned from past searches including in the case of Robert Pickton.
The search of Pickton's pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., for the remains of women who were disappearing from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside became known as the largest crime scene in Canada.
In that document, which The Canadian Press first reported on back in March, the RCMP said search the Pickton property required reliance on "non-law enforcement personnel" like heavy equipment operators, engineers and anthropologists trained to identify human remains.
Lucki said in that document that "chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive, and health and safety concerns" will be much greater at the Prairie Green Landfill than during the search of Pickton's farm.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson recently met with relatives of the slain women and afterwards said the Progressive Conservative government could not support searching the landfill because of the safety risks it posed.
She told reporters that cost was not the issue, and that the province would not stand in the way if the federal government decided to lead the way on a search, underlining how it would need to guarantee workers' safety.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller's office has said they are still reviewing the feasibility study. They have not responded to Stefanson's decision not to support a search.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick asked the premier to reconsider her decision, pointing out the study addressed all of the safety precautions that would need to be undertaken to proceed with a search.
The feasibility report says that in order for a search to happen, "the safety of all members involved in such a process is of the highest priority" and that a conveyor belt, operated by trained personnel, would be used to transport material.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Airline industry seeing fewer delays and cancellations compared to last year, Alghabra says
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the airline industry is seeing 'significant improvement' this summer compared to last when it comes to reducing the number of flight cancellations and delays, despite several disruptions in recent weeks.
U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
Canada, the United States and Mexico wrapped up a two-day status report on their shared continental trade agreement Friday as the deal that replaced NAFTA passed its three-year anniversary.
Regina
-
Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary
Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
Location for specialized long-term care facility in Regina selected
The future location of a specialized long-term care facility in Regina has been chosen.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusal in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Why a Sask. lawyer thinks a judge made the right call in the $82,000 thumbs-up emoji case
A Saskatchewan judge made the right call when he ordered a farmer to pay $82,000 after sending a thumbs-up emoji to a contract text message, according to a commercial lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
-
Huntsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault involving young girl
A 23-year-old man faces charges following a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl in Huntsville.
Edmonton
-
Trial for U.S. man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl rescheduled
The trial for Noah Madrano, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl, has been rescheduled to the fall.
-
'It's more exciting': Edmonton dental hygienist takes oral health on the road
Registered dental hygienist Elzara Arifova has taken teeth cleaning out of the dentist's office, offering services at her home and on the road in a mobile dental clinic.
-
Child hit by SUV in north Edmonton
A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by an SUV in north Edmonton on Friday.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
-
Why the Toronto Zoo wants you to stop showing its gorillas videos from your phones
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as they distract the apes.
Calgary
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
Calgary cocktail lounge featured on Amazing Race Canada
There was plenty of Calgary and Alberta content on the season-opening episode of The Amazing Race Canada earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'I'm with Elon': Georges St-Pierre backs Musk in cage fight with Zuckerberg, but hopes billionaire brawl won't happen
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says he hopes the proposed cage match between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't end up happening, but if it does, the Quebec-born fighter is putting his money on the Twitter owner.
-
Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.
-
At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway
At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Apparent microburst damages Eganville, Ont. campsite
An apparent microburst did significant damage to a campsite in Eganville Thursday night.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
Boots on the ground: Tens of thousands in P.E.I. for Cavendish Beach Music Festival
The biggest outdoor music festival in Prince Edward Island is well underway. Friday was the second day of the 2023 Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I.
-
Gas price gap grows on the N.B.-Maine border with new carbon regulations
The tradition of Canadians crossing the border to buy cheap gas is hardly new, but new carbon regulations have made the price discrepancy even wider.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Why experts say Berberine, a trendy diet supplement, isn’t ‘nature’s Ozempic’
Berberine, an herbal supplement, is being touted as “nature’s Ozempic”, but unlike Ozempic, people do not need a prescription to get it.
-
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
Vancouver
-
Newly discovered wildfire prompts evacuation order in B.C. Interior
A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan has issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses and activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a recently discovered wildfire.
-
Damning report into BCEHS workplace culture released after CTV News FOI request
BC Emergency Health Services has made public a damning report into its workplace culture two months after CTV News made a freedom of information request for the document.
-
Months into patio season, beloved back alley bar in Vancouver fears permit delay will force permanent closure
This patio season should have been one of Chupito's most successful to date, after the back alley bar was listed as a recommended restaurant in Vancouver's new Michelin Guide.
Vancouver Island
-
Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria
The Canadian Coast Guard has issued its first fine against the owner of a derelict and abandoned vessel under a federal law that took effect four years ago.
-
Family of Jared Lowndes sue RCMP over 2021 shooting death in Campbell River
It has been two years since RCMP officers shot and killed Jared Lowndes at a Tim Hortons in Campbell River, B.C., but his mother Laura Holland says time has done nothing to stem her grief.
-
Rescue group hosting adoption event for Spanish greyhounds in Langford
A non-profit, dog-rescue group called Extraordinary Galgos and Podencos has been working to bring what some call the world's most persecuted breed of dogs into Canada from Spain for adoption.