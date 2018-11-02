

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers will want to wrap up their yard work soon if they want the city to haul it away.

Curbside yard waste collection season for 2018 is coming to an end.

The deadline to get out your garbage depends on whether your home falls under area A or B as defined by the City of Winnipeg. For residents who live in area A collection ends the week of Nov. 12 to Nov. 16 and for those who live in area B it ends the week of Nov. 19 to 23.

A city news release reminds people to put their yard waste an arm’s length distance beside garbage and recycling inside one of the following containers:

Any reusable container without a lid (e.g., plastic tubs, old blue boxes, old metal or plastic garbage containers)

Cardboard boxes

Paper yard waste bags

Plastic bags are not accepted because the city says they don’t break down.

The city says it will pick up the following wastes: grass, leaves, plants, flowers, bush/shrub clippings, and small tied bundles of branches no longer than one metre or heavier than 22 kilograms.

Some of the materials not accepted include logs, stumps, rocks, dirt, sod, and litter.

The city urges people not to rake any yard waste material or debris onto the street. It says this can plug the street drains, cause ponding problems and increase the risk of basement flooding.

People can also do the dirty work themselves and take yard waste to one of the 4R Winnipeg Depots.