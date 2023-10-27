Season’s first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.

“The bulk of the snow has passed, so the snowfall warnings have been lifted. But it’s still snowing, and the impact that this weather has already had will also continue,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell told CTV News Winnipeg.

According to an ECCC weather summary issued Friday afternoon, about nine centimetres of snow has fallen in Winnipeg since Wednesday.

Brandon Municipal Airport reported 15 centimetres, while 18 centimetres fell in Morden.

Portage la Prairie, meantime, saw about six centimetres of the white stuff fall.

Hasell notes a couple more centimetres could still accumulate overnight before snow tapers off on Saturday.

A fresh batch of snow in Carman, Man. is shown in an Oct. 27, 2023 photo. (Source: Tina Doell)

With the ground still warm from above seasonal values last week and temperatures forecasted to peak at or near freezing in southern Manitoba on Friday, some of the freshly fallen snow is likely to melt.

However, flurries are expected once again Monday, this time care of a system coming in from the north.

“We don't know how much snow is likely on Monday. At this point, it's a little far in the forecast to really be accurate,” she said.

Hasell reminded motorists to drive to conditions, as accumulating snow can cause issues with traction and visibility. She also recommended storing an emergency kit in your vehicle.

EL NINO LIKELY TO CREATE MILDER MANITOBA WINTER

Overall, Hasell predicts Manitoba is in store for above-normal temperatures this winter thanks to El Nino.

El Nino is a phenomenon that happens over equatorial waters in the Pacific when a band of warm ocean water develops and affects weather in Canada through teleconnections.

“We’re still going to see a lot of ups and downs throughout the season,” she cautioned.

“But on average, we are expecting temperatures to be above normal this fall and winter and into the early spring based on the El Nino situation.”