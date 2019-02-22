

CTV Winnipeg





A 21-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a hydro pole and rolled, said the RCMP Friday.

The crash happened Thursday at around 11:50 p.m. on Third Avenue in Flin Flon, Man., police said, and the woman was alone in the vehicle travelling east at the time.

Police said she was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators believe the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and speed may have also played a role in the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.