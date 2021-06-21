WINNIPEG -- A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue on the afternoon of June 16.

On June 18, police arrested 24-year-old Tre Daniel Pelletier-Monkman of Winnipeg, and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to police, officers were called to the Main Street area around 1:36 p.m. on June 16 and found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

He was identified as 33-year-old Adam Albert Laforrest from Winnipeg.

Following the incident, police arrested Carla Bridgette Duck, 38, and charged her with manslaughter. The charges against Duck and Pelletier-Monkman have not been proven in court.

Police said Duck and Laforrest did not know each other before getting into a fight, which resulted in Duck assaulting Laforrest.

During the incident, police allege another unknown man pulled his car over, got out, and started to assault Laforrest. The man then got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Police said the investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.