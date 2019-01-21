

CTV Winnipeg





A Swan River, Man. man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the community.

RCMP began investigating after a 39-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death on Jan. 18.

Around 11:40 p.m. officers went to a home on 5th Avenue South following a report of a stabbing.

At the home, officers found an injured and unresponsive man who was from Swan River. The man was treated by EMS, but died at the scene.

On Jan. 20 police arrested the 30-year-old Swan River man and said they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, police said the suspect, Tyler Brass, was charged with second degree murder.