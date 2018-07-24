Featured
Second degree murder charge laid in death of Virden man
(File image).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:00PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:21PM CST
UPDATE: On Thursday, the Mounties said a 31-year-old man from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 31-year-old Virden man.
The suspect, Cassidy Eagle, is charged with second degree murder.
EARLIER: RCMP said a 31-year-old man died after being taken to hospital Saturday and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Police were initially called to a residence in Virden, Man. over a man in medical distress at about 1:15 p.m.
The Mounties said several people were present, and the man’s injuries appeared to be consistent with a fight.
The investigation is ongoing.