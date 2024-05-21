Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Winnipeg apartment complex.

Police were called to the building in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue Friday night for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

Officers found the woman, who was suffering from “a serious injury sustained from a stabbing.”

Police gave emergency medical care to the victim, while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

She was identified as Rachel Muswagon, 37. She was from Norway House Cree Nation, but was living in Winnipeg.

Officers arrested a male suspect inside the apartment without incident.

Dustin Cody Swampy, 29, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.