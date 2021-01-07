WINNIPEG -- RCMP have charged one man in connection with the homicide of a woman whose remains were found near Portage la Prairie last year.

During a news conference on Thursday, Supt. Michael Koppang with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit announced Ryan Peters, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Tamara Benoit (Norman) in 2020.

Peters, who is from Long Plain First Nation, remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

Benoit (Norman) was reported missing from Winnipeg on July 10. In early September, her remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in the R.M. of Portage la Prairie.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with the case, but released without charges, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP said they expect more arrests will occur.

This is a developing story. More details to come.