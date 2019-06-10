

CTV Winnipeg





The second degree murder trial for a Wolseley woman accused of the death of her neighbour is expected to start Monday.

Winnipeg police were caled to Camden Place in the early morning hours of April 10, 2017.

They found 54-year-old Judy Kenny, a former CTV Winnipeg employee, suffering from serious upper body injuries inside her home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, police arrested a woman who lives on the same street.

Brenda Schuff, 44, is charged with second degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m.