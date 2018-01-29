The trial of a man accused in the death of an Indigenous teenager began this morning in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Fifteen-year-old Tina Fontaine's body was discovered in the Red River in August 2014.

Raymond Cormier, who was 53 when he was arrested in December 2015, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

A jury made up of 8 women and 4 men has been chosen.

The trial started with opening remarks to jurors made by Justice Glenn Joyal.

"Your task is to determine whether the Crown has proven the guilt of Mr. Cormier beyond a reasonable doubt," Joyal told jurors. "It is not Mr. Cormier's job to prove that he is innocent."

"You may consider only evidence that you see and hear in this courtroom."

Joyal told jurors they will have to make an assessment of the exhibits and facts presented during the trial.

"It's on that basis that you must make your determination."

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.