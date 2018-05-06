

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Carman RCMP were called out to a fatal crash on Saturday night between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

It was the second crash in the area within 24 hours.

Police said the crash happened on Main Street in Carman when the pickup truck hit the motorcycle while turning into a gas station.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Carman, was not wearing a helmet when he was hit. He was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 56-year-old Treherne man, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving causing death. He remains in police custody.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The RCMP is urging drivers to be attentive of anyone suspected of being impaired by calling local authorities.

"We continue to see people making extremely bad choices by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a release. "This past week alone, six lives were lost and countless more affected by drivers suspected of being impaired. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol, don't drive, it is that simple. We all have a role to play to ensure our roads are safe for all Manitobans."

A police investigation is currently underway.