Winnipeggers can now lace up and go even further on the Red River Skating Trail.

The second leg of the Red River Mutual Trail has opened up on the Assiniboine.

The total of 1.5 kilometre goes from The Forks to the Osborn Street Bridge.

Crews continue to work on extending the path even further down both the Assiniboine and Red Rivers and hope to reach 6 kilometers, depending on the weather.