WINNIPEG -- A second worker at a poultry plant in Blumenort, Man. has died from COVID-19 , according to the union representing workers at the plant.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 832 announced the death of the worker at the Exceldor Plant on Sunday.

“This Member had previously contracted COVID-19 and was sent home to self-isolate,” president Jeff Traeger said in a statement.

“We want to offer our sincerest condolences to family, friends and fellow union-members working at Exceldor. When someone loses a family member or a close friend, it’s a stark reminder about how devastating this virus can be.”

A cluster of COVID-19 cases at the plant was announced in October. As of October 30, there are 52 positive cases among union members at the plant. Of those cases, 35 are active and 17 people have recovered.

On Oct. 11, a 42-year-old employee at the plant died from COVID-19. The company said the employee contracted COVID-19 outside of work.

CTV News has reached out to Exceldor for more information.

Since the pandemic started in March, 75 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.