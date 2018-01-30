

The Canadian Press





Officials say construction is set to begin on the second phase of the Shoal Lake Band 40 all-weather road in Manitoba.

The 12-million-dollar road construction contract includes 15 kilometres of new road embankment, with the cost being shared between the governments of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Canada.

The small First Nation community straddling the Ontario-Manitoba boundary was cut off in 1915 when a nearby channel was cut by the City of Winnipeg in order to bring drinking water to the city.

The First Nation has long sought a permanent all-weather road to provide the community with secure access to essential services including water treatment and emergency medical services.