WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Second suspect arrested in homicide of Manitoba man

    Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home on Selkirk Avenue on March 19, 2024. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home on Selkirk Avenue on March 19, 2024. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a second suspect in connection with a March 2024 homicide.

    On Monday, officers arrested Breanne Joan Bruyere, 25, in connection to the death of Edgar Allan Bear, 56. She has been charged with manslaughter and obstructing justice. She is in custody.

    Police note Bruyere and Bear were known to one another.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Bear was found fatally shot in a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue on March 18.

    Maxin Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested for second-degree murder.

    None of the charges against either of the suspects have been proven in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News