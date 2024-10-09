Second suspect arrested in homicide of Manitoba man

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a second suspect in connection with a March 2024 homicide.

On Monday, officers arrested Breanne Joan Bruyere, 25, in connection to the death of Edgar Allan Bear, 56. She has been charged with manslaughter and obstructing justice. She is in custody.

Police note Bruyere and Bear were known to one another.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Bear was found fatally shot in a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue on March 18.

Maxin Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested for second-degree murder.

None of the charges against either of the suspects have been proven in court.