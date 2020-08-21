WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police have charged a second suspect in connection with a January 2019 homicide.

Brennan Eugene Robert Bercier, 24, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2020, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco in January 2019. Bercier, who is from Winnipeg, has been detained in custody.

Dejarisco, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a home on Burrows Avenue on January 7, 2019. He died from his injuries on January 15.

Benny Lance Hansen, 34, was initially charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offences. His charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after Dejarisco's death.

After Hansen's arrest, the investigation continued.

Police believe Hansen and Bercier are acquaintances, and allege they were together when Dejarisco was shot

None of the charges against either suspect have been proven in court.

Police said no further arrests are anticipated at this time.