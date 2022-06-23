Second suspect in carjacking outside of Winnipeg library arrested in Brandon

The Winnipeg Police Service said a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a carjacking outside of a city library earlier this month.

The carjacking took place on June 3 outside of the entrance of a library in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

Police said a woman with an infant was confronted by two men she didn’t know who allegedly tried to steal her purse. During the attempted robbery, police said she was dragged while still holding on to her purse and the stroller holding her child was knocked over. The woman and the child did not seek medical attention.

Police said the two suspects then tried to steal the woman’s car. Bystanders tried to stop the robbery, however, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at a bystander before the two drove away.

One day later, the stolen vehicle was spotted and police said one suspect jumped from the vehicle and ran on foot. Following a short chase, police arrested a 16-year-old male who was charged with multiple offences including armed robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges have not been tested in court, and the teen was detained in custody.

On Tuesday, Donovan Delaney Pruden, 19, was arrested at the Brandon Correctional Centre where he was detained on an unrelated matter. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Pruden remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.