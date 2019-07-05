

A second 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in May.

Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, died from a gunshot wound after being assaulted in a home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue on May 26.

This suspect was originally charged with assault on the day of the incident, but he was re-arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested, charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody on June 4.

The boys are underage and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.