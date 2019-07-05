Second teenager charged with second-degree murder after shooting death of 17-year-old
Police were on scene of an incident in the 300 block of Alfred Street Monday. (Source: CTV News/Alex Brown)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:40AM CST
A second 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in May.
Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, died from a gunshot wound after being assaulted in a home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue on May 26.
This suspect was originally charged with assault on the day of the incident, but he was re-arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.
He remains in custody.
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested, charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody on June 4.
The boys are underage and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.