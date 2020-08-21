WINNIPEG -- Another tornado warning has been issued in western Manitoba Friday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning for the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, which includes Minnedosa and Moore Park, the Rural Municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City, and the Rural Municipality of Elton, incluidng Forrest.

People near these areas are being told to look out for adverse weather conditions and take safety precautions.

A tornado warning was in place earlier for the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, which included Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.

The warning was put in place around 4:07 p.m., but it has since ended.

Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows in case of a tornado.

If people cannot go indoors they are advised to find a low lying spot and protect their head.

There have been three tornado warnings in Manitoba this week.