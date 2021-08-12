Advertisement
Section of Corydon temporarily closed for roadwork
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 7:14AM CST
File image.
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is advising residents that a section of Corydon Avenue will be closed for the next week.
Westbound Corydon Avenue from Rockwood Street to Cambridge Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Aug. 12 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. The closure is due to roadwork.
During the closure, drivers should find other routes, but there will still be access for pedestrians.
Information on transit re-routes or schedules can be found online or by contacting 311.