WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is advising residents that a section of Corydon Avenue will be closed for the next week.

Westbound Corydon Avenue from Rockwood Street to Cambridge Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Aug. 12 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. The closure is due to roadwork.

During the closure, drivers should find other routes, but there will still be access for pedestrians.

Information on transit re-routes or schedules can be found online or by contacting 311.