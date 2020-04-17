Section of Garry Street to close Saturday for construction
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 3:15PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A section of Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue will temporarily close this Saturday.
The city said the street will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for building construction and maintenance work.
The city said motorists should allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes.
