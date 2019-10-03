A section of northbound Gladstone Street will be closed off to traffic for one week because of water services repairs.

From 9 a.m. on Oct. 3 until 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, the street will be closed between Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Freeway.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the ramp to Gladstone from northbound Disraeli will also be closed, but drivers will still be able to access northbound Disraeli from Gladstone.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the street, however drivers are urged to find other routes.

Updates on lane closures are available on the City of Winnipeg website.