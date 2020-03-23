WINNIPEG -- A section of Highway 59 has reopened following an ongoing police investigation.

RCMP confirmed officers from the Steinbach and Morris detachments were on scene in the Roseau River area as part of an ongoing investigation.

A message from the RCMP said there was no current threat to public safety, and the highway was closed for safety reasons.

RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.

On Monday evening, the province announced the highway had re-opened.