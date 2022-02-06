Section of Kenaston Boulevard closed after crash damages Hydro pole

A section of Kenaston Boulevard has been closed and will remain closed for most of the day after a vehicle crashed into a garage damaging a Hydro pole.

In a tweet Sunday morning, police said the crash has prompted the closure of north- and southbound Kenaston from Academy Road to Tuxedo Avenue.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News a vehicle crashed into a residential garage on Sunday morning, damaging power lines in the process.

Due to a motor vehicle collision damaging hydro lines, north and southbound Kenaston will be closed to traffic between Academy and Tuxedo for most of the day. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 6, 2022

He said the damaged power lines "can cause a significant hazard," adding Manitoba Hydro crews are working to repair the lines but it is expected to take the bulk of the day.

Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News it was notified of the crash around 7 a.m. They said a truck had hit and broke a Hydro pole.

"No wires came down so no customers lost power," Owen said in an email to CTV News.

"We will need to replace the pole later today and may need a temporary outage for our crews to safely do the work."

Carver said no arrests have been made, and police do not know the cause of the crash.

Police said Kenaston Boulevard is expected to reopen later Sunday afternoon.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson