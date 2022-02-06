Section of Kenaston Boulevard closed after crash damages Hydro pole

A section of Kenaston Boulevard was closed on Feb. 6, 2022, after a vehicle crashed into a garage and broke a Hydro pole. (Zachary Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg) A section of Kenaston Boulevard was closed on Feb. 6, 2022, after a vehicle crashed into a garage and broke a Hydro pole. (Zachary Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg)

