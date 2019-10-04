A section of Kenaston Boulevard will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic this weekend for railway crossing reconstruction.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 until 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 the street will be closed between Lowson Crescent and Rothwell Road.

Motorists should plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes on Waverley Street or Pembina Highway.

Transit reroute information can be found at @transitalerts or by contacting 311