WINNIPEG -- A section of northbound King Street will be closed to traffic this weekend because of Nuit Blanche.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the street will be closed between Bannatyne and William Avenues from 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 until 2 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Pedestrians will be still be able to use the street and businesses in the area will not be closed.

For information on transit re-routes follow @transitalerts or contact 311.