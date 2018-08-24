

CTV Winnipeg





A part of Memorial Boulevard will be temporarily closed on Sunday for the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Convention Parade and Remembrance Ceremony.

The street will be closed from York to St. Mary Avenues between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., but pedestrians will still have access.

The City of Winnipeg advises anyone driving in the area to plan for extra travel time and to use alternate routes.

Information about transit reroutes is available at the Winnipeg Transit website or by calling 311.