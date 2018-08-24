Featured
Section of Memorial Boulevard closed on Sunday
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 10:54AM CST
A part of Memorial Boulevard will be temporarily closed on Sunday for the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Convention Parade and Remembrance Ceremony.
The street will be closed from York to St. Mary Avenues between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., but pedestrians will still have access.
The City of Winnipeg advises anyone driving in the area to plan for extra travel time and to use alternate routes.
Information about transit reroutes is available at the Winnipeg Transit website or by calling 311.