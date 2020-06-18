WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers to find an alternate route for the weekend, as work will get underway on Plessis Road on Friday.

Northbound and southbound Plessis Road between Kildonan Meadow Drive and Transcona Boulevard will be completely closed to vehicle traffic starting Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

The closure is due to rail crossing repairs, the city said.

The closure is currently scheduled to end on June 22 at 11 p.m.