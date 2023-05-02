Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.

Just before 4 p.m., police said on Twitter that westbound traffic on Portage Avenue was closed because of a crash at the Empress overpass.

The latest information from police says eastbound access to the Empress overpass is closed at St. John Ambulance Way and traffic along Portage has been stopped at Wall Street and rerouted.

Update: Eastbound access to the Empress overpass is now closed at St. John Ambulance Way as well. #WPSTraffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 2, 2023

A picture from police shows a piece of heavy equipment sitting in the middle of the road and it also appears to have struck the overpass.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and to expect major delays.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details on the incident when it becomes available.