Featured
Section of Portage Avenue temporarily closed Sunday
Part of westbound Portage Avenue East will be temporarily closed to traffic on Sunday. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 8:14AM CST
Part of westbound Portage Avenue East will be temporarily closed to traffic on Sunday.
Westbound Portage Avenue East from Westbrook Street to Main Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for crane work.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.
Pedestrian access will be open.
For transit changes and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.