Part of westbound Portage Avenue East will be temporarily closed to traffic on Sunday.

Westbound Portage Avenue East from Westbrook Street to Main Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for crane work.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.

Pedestrian access will be open.

For transit changes and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.