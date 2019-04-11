

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is advising commuters that a section of Ravenhurst Street will be closed for months.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Ravenhurst will be closed from Pandora Avenue East to Dugald Road for water and sewer work.

The city said the closure will be in effect from April 15 until July 26.

Drivers are advised to find additional routes and plan ahead for extra travel time.