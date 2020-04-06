WINNIPEG -- A section of Sargent Avenue is closed Monday morning due to an active fire in an apartment building.

The apartment building is located in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. The street is blocked off in both directions at Beverley Street.

A number of the apartment’s residents are standing on the street as crews are inside the building.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown.