Section of St. James Street to close for weekend rail crossing repairs
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 6:51AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A section of St. James Street will be closed this upcoming weekend for rail crossing repairs.
The street will be closed from Saskatchewan to Dublin Avenues, beginning Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m. until Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m.
The City of Winnipeg is urging drivers to take alternate routes using side streets. It also encourages people to plan their trips ahead of time.
Any transit re-route and schedule information can be found online or by contacting 311.