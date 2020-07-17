WINNIPEG -- A section of St. James Street will be closed this upcoming weekend for rail crossing repairs.

The street will be closed from Saskatchewan to Dublin Avenues, beginning Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m. until Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m.

The City of Winnipeg is urging drivers to take alternate routes using side streets. It also encourages people to plan their trips ahead of time.

Any transit re-route and schedule information can be found online or by contacting 311.