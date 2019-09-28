A section of Waverley Street will be closed in both directions this weekend for intersection paving operations, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Northbound and southbound Waverley Street between Lake Crest Road and Scurfield Boulevard will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday for paving of the Waverley and Bishop Grandin intersection.

Right hand turning yields on Waverley Street will remain open and the auto dealerships will be accessible.

The city said, drivers can expect delays and use alternate routes like Kenaston Boulevard, Pembina Hwy., and McGillvray Boulevard.

For more information on closures you can visit the city of Winnipeg’s website.