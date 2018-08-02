Over the last few months Chris Lambier has had a few offers land in his mailbox.

"We'd like to buy your house," said Lambier.

What he found was hand written looking notes with an offer to buy his house. All he had to do was call the name and number on the letter.

Lambier wasn't buying it.

"I was suspicious about this,” said Lambier.

The Manitoba Securities Commission is cautioning the public about this type of tactic. It's received complaints and has issued a warning.

"They've been approaching people where they seem to have an idea that they might be in financial trouble and as a result of that they tend to lowball the person," said Chris Besko, Manitoba Securities Commission director.

The securities commission says in some of these cases a house flipper identifies a target known to have money issues. A hand written note is left with a phone number. When the homeowner calls, they're offered a lower-than-market value price and pressured not to call a real estate agent.

The homeowner is asked to sign a contract to allow architects and engineers inside, when in fact they're investors assessing if the house is worth flipping.

"These are normally things that we associate with scam type activities," said Besko.

Several Winnipeg real estate agents contacted by CTV News are also raising alarm bells.

"You have to really be very careful, number one it's hand written, very unprofessional. Watch out for that," said REMAX agent Suzanne Mariani.

Mariani says the hand written notes are popping up all over.

"Not only are we seeing more of it, but everybody driving a car is seeing them, they're planting them on buildings," said Mariani.

CTV News reached out the people listed on three of the handwritten notes we obtained and left messages. The calls have not been returned.

As for Chris Lambier he's not picking up the phone. He has a message for homeowners.

"If you get it in the mail, throw it in the garbage right away," said Lambier.