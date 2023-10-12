Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities

Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg announced the measures Thursday, noting enhanced security is in place at the Asper Jewish Community Campus as well as local Jewish establishments throughout the city.

“We ask for the community to exercise a heightened degree of healthy vigilance and situational awareness,” the release said. “Extra attention should be paid by Jewish institutions (by) ensuring all security protocols are being followed, particularly regarding access controls and doors that should remain locked.”

The federation said there is more campus security and a larger police presence around community buildings.

Hamas militants, which has been declared a terrorist group by Canada and many other Western Nations, launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel on Saturday. The violence in the following days has claimed the lives of at least 2,700 people on both sides.

"In a more recent development, a former leader of Hamas issued a statement calling for supporters worldwide to participate in a 'day of mobilization' this Friday, describing it as a day off, 'heroism and sacrifice,'" the federation said in its release.

The organization has also been in contact with Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth regarding the concerns.

Smyth was unavailable for an interview Thursday but in a news release, Winnipeg police said the service has been in “regular communication” with community leaders.

“The Service continuously monitors world and local events. It assesses their potential impact on the safety and security of our community and is working closely with leaders to remain abreast of issues and concerns,” the police said.

Police noted there was increased patrols around cultural centres, schools, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship after the war broke out last week.

“The Service will continue to deploy resources at rallies and protests to provide a safe and secure environment for the residents of Winnipeg.”

Ramsey Zeid, the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, said there are concerns for Palestinian Manitobans as well.

"Many members of the community, including myself, have been getting a lot of death threats, a lot of violent threats, a lot of prank calls," said Zeid.

He said police have been made aware, but at this time he doesn't know of any specific threats.

No matter a person's background, Zeid said the main message is everyone should feel safe in this city, province and country.

"We're all human beings. We all live in this great country of Canada. We all came here to get away from violence. So there's no need for anybody to feel threatened," he said, noting the association does not support any types of violence.

The Jewish Federation said at this time there are no specific threats in Winnipeg toward the Jewish community, but proactive steps will continue to be taken.

The federation has also been told by police to continue with regular activities and has not been advised to close any Jewish facilities.

“If you see something, please say something. We ask community members to report concerning information directly to the police by calling 911,” the federation said.

CTV News Winnipeg will be speaking with the federation Thursday afternoon and more details will be shared when they are available.