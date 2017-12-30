

CTV Winnipeg





A 29-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a suite at a residential complex on Ellen Street early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:50 a.m. when officers responded to the report in the first 100 block of Ellen, where a man had been banging on doors before breaking into a suite.

A male suspect was immediately placed under arrest.

Investigators then learned that the suspect had been prying at windows and patio doors trying to get inside. A security guard confronted the man, who grabbed a piece of wood and struck the security officer across the head, police said.

The suspect then continued to try to break-in to suites, and was finally able to get into one where a family was sleeping inside. The family woke up and took off while the suspect rummaged through the rooms, police said.

He then chased the family, who took cover in a neighbouring suite. The suspect then tried to break into that suite but was unsuccessful and returned to the previous suite.

Police said the man then threatened to shoot the officers who took him into custody.

Investigators believe that the incident was triggered by the suspect using methamphetamine.

Stephen Michael Andrews, of Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences including assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody.