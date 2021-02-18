WINNIPEG -- Two security guards were attacked by a knife-wielding man who was allegedly stealing from apartment building storage lockers, police said.

On February 17, Winnipeg police officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Hargrave Street at 1:39 a.m.

Police said the security guards were alerted to a theft in progress. When they approached the man, police said he pulled out a knife and lunged at the guards, threatening to stab them.

During the altercation one of the guards was hit in the chest with the knife, but the ballistic-style vest the guard was wearing stopped the blade.

The guards then tried to lock the suspect in a room, but police said he ripped off a door handle and escaped. The man allegedly attacked the guards for a second time and ran from the building.

Police said they spotted the individual and chased him to the area of Ellice Avenue and Donald Street. During the course of the arrest, the suspect resisted and a ‘Tazer’ was fired, police said. A search of the man revealed a knife and some stolen property.

Liam Victor Sobkowich, 32, has been arrested and detained in custody.

The investigation continued, and police said investigators have linked Sobkowich to four other break and enters and thefts dating back to September of last year – one of which allegedly occurred a day earlier in the same building.

Sobkowich faces multiple charges, including theft, break and enter, and assault. Police said he was also processed on two outstanding warrants for break and enter and theft.

None of the charges have been proven in court.