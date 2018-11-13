

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police seized $64,400 in drugs Tuesday morning after spotting a man taking a selfie while driving.

Officers said around 1 a.m. they saw a man driving on Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street while holding a camera with both hands, appearing to take a picture of himself.

Police then pulled the vehicle over in the 300 block of Portage and saw what appeared to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The man was arrested and Winnipeg police searched the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of:

- 16.5 ounces of meth with an estimated street value of $16,000

- 23.5 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $46,000

- Three grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $1500

- 13.9 ounces of a cutting agent

- 229 Xanax pills with an estimated street value of $900

- $2,285 in Canadian money

- Two cellphones

- A digital scale

Randy Billy Bastien, 38, has been charged with several drug-related offences, as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

He is in custody.