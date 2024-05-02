Selkirk bowling captain rolling into her 90s

Selkirk -

Strikes and gutters, ups and downs, could define the life of 91-year-old Mary Busch.

“I was about 37 when I started bowling, and everywhere I went there was a bowling alley,” Busch said.

Busch’s love of the game is one thing that has stayed consistent – she hasn’t slowed her roll.

For 16 years, she’s scored at weekly five-pin bowling. As captain of the Zingers with the Selkirk Seniors League, she averages 136. Her highest score this year is 231 out of 300.

“My fondest memory is when the family came out and my grandson always tries to beat me,” Busch said as she laughed.

“He always tries to beat me; He’s 40 and he’s still trying.”

The Selkirk Senior League runs their weekly bowling on Thursdays from September to May from the Selkirk Bowling Centre.

Busch’s competitive nature and love of bowling inspired her family and friends to take up the sport. Shirley Beaupré joined her team seven years ago and admires Busch’s enthusiasm and longevity.

“She is so easy-going and encouraging, even if you are not having a good day, she’s always got something good and positive to say and she’s always up for games,” Beaupré said.

Beaupré had never tried bowling in her entire life prior to meeting Busch. She is grateful for their friendship.

“It's encouraging, that's for sure, because I'm going to be 70, so if I could bowl another 23 years, really it'd be wonderful to be able to do that. She just got her own bowling balls two years ago.”

“She just keeps going,” said Karen Warcimaga, Busch’s daughter and teammate.

“She insists on carrying her own bag, she wants to attend every week, she’s never sick enough to miss and just makes us all want to be there every day.”

Warcimaga said bowling has been a facet of her family's entire life, having watched her mother bowl in both Gimli and Selkirk over the years.

So what’s been the key to rolling so many strikes at her age?

“I listened to other people a long time ago and they used to say ‘slow and steady is always the way,’ so I used to teach those guys that,” Busch said.

“My age doesn’t slow me down because I’m still capable, I think.”

With energy to spare, Busch and her friends are looking forward to returning for another season with the Selkirk Seniors League this fall at Selkirk Bowling Centre and has no plans to give up her captaincy of the Zingers. Busch is set to turn 92 years old in early June.