WINNIPEG -- Construction for a new $4.2 million Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station in Selkirk, Man., is set to begin on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Manitoba's Health Minister Cameron Friesen was at the site of the old Selkirk hospital to announce the construction of the new facility.

The province said the new 7,500-square-foot facility will be constructed on a green-field site beside the old hospital. It will have a six-bay garage, offices, crew quarters and a paramedic training area.

The province said the new facility will be an "operational home base for paramedics."

