Selkirk library staff prove why libraries are still important
Children and youth in the Selkirk community don't often get told to "Shhh!" at the Gaynor Family Regional Library.
In fact, kids are encouraged to talk, play and even sing just like they would at home.
"This is your living room," said Leesa Furgale, Children's programming coordinator at the Selkirk library. "That's what we want in this community, for the kids to feel like they can come in here at any time."
What originally started as a one-week stint as a fill-in, turned into a seventeen-year-and-counting career for Furgale, leading educational early learning programming at Gaynor Family Regional Library (GFRL). Classes, workshops and activities put on by Furgale cover age ranges from as old as one week to early adolescents.
For many young children, Furgale became an initial, positive association with the library, creating a sense of comfort that has lasted, for some, well into adulthood.
"It was huge for me for kids to know that they had something worthwhile to say to an adult. That they would remember the little part that I would have had in their life and to come back, and still check in? It's a huge compliment," said Furgale.
Parents and guardians, meanwhile, say Furgale's enthusiasm, energy and creativity are only matched by her engaging educational programming.
"This is just my job, and I love what I do," said Furgale, adding she was a bit emotional after hearing parents in the Selkirk community wanted to recognize her work.
One of Furgale's most popular programs is the library's weekly "Lego League," where the childhood activity of "playing with Lego" is combined with core STEM concepts.
"It's just grown from building particular Lego things to robotics and coding," said Joanna Quail, whose son has been part of the Lego League for several years. "He's just benefitted so much from the program, it's great to see."
Quail was the person who originally contacted CTV News about Furgale, pointing out how Furgale's programs get her son and other children excited just going to the library.
"When the kids walk in they shout Leesa's name, they're so excited to see her," said Quail. "It's just such a great place for families in the community to go."
Sandy Brisco often attends Furgale's "rhyme time" class at GFRL with her grandchildren, all girls under four. It's an early literacy program that engages infants and toddlers in linguistic exercises.
"She's creating this environment where they love to learn about language," said Brisco.
And, the lessons, says Brisco, say with the kids even after the leave the library.
"If the kids are having a bad moment you can just bring out a rhyme and sing it, and it distracts them," she said. "It's something we just carry on doing at home as well."
During the pandemic, Furgale kept most of her classes going, transitioning to a remote video setup.
Carol Greg, who has four grandchildren of varying ages, says the classes were a bright spot during an otherwise trying time for kids and guardians alike.
"It was great because the kids got to see each other and meet each other," said Gregg," some are in other schools that they now run into during soccer or hockey."
"They form friendships and Lisa encourages that. It's not just her job, she connects with those children."
For Furgale, all the stories of strong community connections formed through her programs are an example of why libraries, even in an increasingly digital society, are still incredibly important.
"And if anyone is wondering why libraries are important, I personally invite you to come down here and see why, any day."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
BREAKING | Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
A massive new Volkswagen electric-vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will create up to 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs in the region.
'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula
The spectacular explosion of SpaceX's new Starship rocket minutes after it soared off its launch pad on a first flight test is the latest vivid illustration of a "successful failure" business formula that serves Elon Musk's company well, experts said on Thursday.
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Regina
-
Roughly 10,000 expected to join dental class action against Indigenous Services Canada
A potential future class action lawsuit is shedding more light on the impacts of the dentistry work performed under the former Indian Affairs Canada between the 1960s and 1980s.
-
Police launch death investigation in North Central Regina
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in North Central Regina.
-
Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk expected to be next nominee for community safety board
Regina city council is set for a second attempt at nominating a replacement to the Community and Social Impact Regina Board of Directors.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of hate speech for alleged comments on slain woman's online obituary
A 54-year-old man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly making hateful comments on the online obituary of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.
-
Study suggests simple way to get children to eat more fruits, veggies
A new study conducted in Germany shows longer meal times could increase a child's vegetable and fruit consumption.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 9
LIVE at 9 | Edmonton police release 2022 crime data as premiers meet with police chiefs association
The Edmonton Police Service is releasing its crime data from last year on Friday morning.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse.
-
Legendary Toronto radio host Don Daynard dies
Legendary Toronto radio host Don Daynard died Thursday at the age of 88.
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Public input sought on Abbot Pass Hut heritage project
A historic hut, built by Swiss mountain guides more than 100 years ago, may be gone, but Parks Canada wants to ensure it's not forgotten.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found
Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
Montreal
-
Petition circulating calling Minister Caire's resignation after third link backtrack
Citizens are mobilizing to demand the resignation of Minister Eric Caire because of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government's retreat on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City. The petition highlights the fact that Caire put his seat on the line on the issue of the link between the two cities.
-
Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Child gives transport minister orange cone, asks to improve Quebec road safety
Quebec children called on Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault to improve road safety around schools on Friday. Just before a debate in the national assembly on this issue, young Alexis Tremblay even gave the minister a small orange cone he had made, on which he had drawn roads and characters.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president confident a deal can be reached as PSAC strike enters third day
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as 155,000 public service workers spend a third day on the picket line.
-
Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m.
-
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from home
As the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
Price of gas decreases in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man arrested for impaired driving during 401 closure
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Kitchener man dead after Highway 401 crash
A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
Ont. couple believes dog may have been intentionally poisoned, police investigating
A Waterford couple is mourning the death of their beloved pet dog, Bain, who died after police say he ingested “a large amount of poison.”
Vancouver
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Canada's premiers set to meet with police chiefs over public safety risks
Canada's premiers will meet with the association representing police chiefs this week over the concern of a recent spike in violence across the country.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnout
All the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Protesters asked to remove signs opposing Langford's tax increase from public property
Roadside signs protesting a proposed property tax increase in Langford are drawing attention, including from the city's bylaw department.
-
Nanaimo turf field project doubles in price from $5M to $10M
The estimated cost to install much-needed artificial turf fields in Nanaimo's south end has nearly doubled in price from $5 million to almost $10 million.
-
Study estimates kelp forests worth $500B in fishing benefits, pollution removal
Underwater forests represent an average of $500 billion annually in benefits to commercial fisheries, ocean pollution removal and carbon absorption, a new international study shows.